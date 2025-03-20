iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,769 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $12,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IYW. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,146,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4,550.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,914,000 after purchasing an additional 541,550 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,972,000 after purchasing an additional 497,043 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,293,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,626,000 after purchasing an additional 128,052 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $146.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.29. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $124.32 and a 52 week high of $167.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

