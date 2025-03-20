Harbour Investments Inc. Has $915,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,983,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 109.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,753,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,902,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 18.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,866,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down previously from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.23.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $105.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.00. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $79.16 and a one year high of $109.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 66.43%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

