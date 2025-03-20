What is Ventum Cap Mkts’ Forecast for High Tide Q3 Earnings?

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of High Tide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 18th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for High Tide’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

High Tide Stock Performance

Shares of HIT stock opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. High Tide has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.10.

