Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BEI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €127.53 ($138.62) and traded as high as €134.15 ($145.82). Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €131.55 ($142.99), with a volume of 360,413 shares trading hands.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of €129.06 and a 200-day moving average of €127.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.30.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

