Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) President Sells $1,548,568.40 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) President Stephen Fredette sold 44,056 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,548,568.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,447,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,887,252.55. This represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen Fredette also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Stephen Fredette sold 47,073 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $1,648,967.19.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Stephen Fredette sold 300 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $10,500.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $2,382,415.80.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84.

Shares of NYSE TOST traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $35.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,987,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,792. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,516.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $34.99.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TOST shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

