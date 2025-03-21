Midland Exploration (CVE:MD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Midland Exploration Inc. (CVE:MD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.32 and traded as high as C$0.36. Midland Exploration shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 37,809 shares traded.

Midland Exploration Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Midland Exploration Company Profile

Midland Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold deposits, platinum group elements, and base metals. It holds interest in the Abitibi, Appalachians, James Bay, Grenville, and Nunavik region projects.

