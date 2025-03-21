NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.20. NXT Energy Solutions shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 170 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.47.

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

