Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 82.77 ($1.07) and traded as high as GBX 111 ($1.43). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 109 ($1.41), with a volume of 2,098,588 shares.

Filtronic Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.97. The stock has a market cap of £249.65 million, a PE ratio of 78.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Filtronic (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 3.08 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Filtronic had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Filtronic plc will post 3.0730129 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Filtronic Company Profile

For leading global telecommunications, space, aerospace, and defence organisations, Filtronic provides the design and manufacturing of complex high-frequency, communication solutions. In today’s data-driven world, Filtronic excels in transmitting vast amounts of analog data quickly and accurately over long distances.

