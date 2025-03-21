Insider Selling: Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 1,000 shares of Pro-Dex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 299,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,750. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Pro-Dex Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.92. 14,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $159.53 million, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.68. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.84 and a 12 month high of $59.60.
Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pro-Dex, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
