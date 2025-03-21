Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.81 and traded as high as C$7.38. Algonquin Power & Utilities shares last traded at C$7.37, with a volume of 1,730,818 shares traded.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35. The firm has a market cap of C$3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.03). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.4650555 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Director Randy David Laney acquired 9,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.02 per share, with a total value of C$68,803.21. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

