Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $76.14 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $65.43 and a twelve month high of $76.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.10.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.