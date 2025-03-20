Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stock Position Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockport Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC now owns 82,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 123,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 374,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 191,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 15,928 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

