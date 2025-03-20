Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE) Insider Luke Martino Purchases 350,000 Shares

Cyclone Metals Limited (ASX:CLE – Get Free Report) insider Luke Martino purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,150.00 ($10,923.57).
Cyclone Metals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 2.49.
Cyclone Metals Company Profile
