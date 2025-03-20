The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP) CEO Mark Breitbard Sells 3,393 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Breitbard sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $66,434.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,610,816.78. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Breitbard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Mark Breitbard sold 16,055 shares of GAP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $328,003.65.

GAP Stock Performance

NYSE:GAP opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38. The Gap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.52.

GAP Increases Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. GAP had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 29.03%. Research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Institutional Trading of GAP

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GAP stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,953,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of GAP at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GAP from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

