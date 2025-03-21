1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 39,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $280.75 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $199.72 and a 1-year high of $281.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.73.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

