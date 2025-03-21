InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.18, Zacks reports. InflaRx had a negative return on equity of 65.98% and a negative net margin of 33,362.70%.

InflaRx Stock Down 1.6 %

IFRX stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.98. InflaRx has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

