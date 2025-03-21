Boston Partners Acquires 1,600,893 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 1,317.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,722,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600,893 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $12,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDT Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDT Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,600,000 after acquiring an additional 161,901 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,628,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,983,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

