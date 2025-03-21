Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 597,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 4,739.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 196,201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 15.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth $415,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1,359.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 48,713 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth $2,593,000.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $529.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Profile

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.