Boston Partners Makes New Investment in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 597,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,718,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 4,739.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 200,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 196,201 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 15.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter worth $415,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1,359.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 48,713 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter worth $2,593,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.
Varex Imaging Stock Performance
Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. Varex Imaging Co. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $529.83 million, a P/E ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 0.56.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.
Varex Imaging Profile
Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.
