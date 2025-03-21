Boston Partners Takes $18.27 Million Position in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,796,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,268,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 20.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 1,234.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 15.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 109,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Custom Truck One Source by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 256,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 38,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Custom Truck One Source alerts:

Custom Truck One Source Trading Down 1.7 %

CTOS opened at $4.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -29.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Pe One Source Holdings, Llc purchased 8,143,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,574,540.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 156,743,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,974,540. This represents a 5.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Custom Truck One Source from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTOS

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

(Free Report)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc provides specialty equipment rental and sale services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, rail, forestry, waste management, and other infrastructure-related industries in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Equipment Rental Solutions (ERS), Truck and Equipment Sales (TES), and Aftermarket Parts and Services (APS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Custom Truck One Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Custom Truck One Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.