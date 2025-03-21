Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Reduced by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat purchased 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.5 %

BMY stock opened at $60.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.11%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

