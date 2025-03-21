Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,003 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000. SPS Commerce makes up about 0.8% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 129.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 price target (down from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.11.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

SPSC opened at $128.28 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.58 and a 12 month high of $218.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 0.92.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,270,106 shares in the company, valued at $780,608,100.72. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Juckniess sold 2,591 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $383,519.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,367,584 shares in the company, valued at $202,429,783.68. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,078 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

