Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Position Increased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 115.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

HTRB stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.67 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.