DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF) Short Interest Update

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 587,200 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 505,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 150.6 days.

DSV A/S Price Performance

OTCMKTS DSDVF opened at $219.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.56. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $136.50 and a 52-week high of $235.89.

DSV A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S offers transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company provides air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

