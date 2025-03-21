Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,148,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,409,000 after purchasing an additional 156,961 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 182,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,442,000 after purchasing an additional 36,680 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 428.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.60 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $56.32 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.33.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

