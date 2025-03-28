Insider Buying: Xaar plc (LON:XAR) Insider Acquires 14,841 Shares of Stock

Xaar plc (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) insider Paul James bought 14,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £9,943.47 ($12,873.47).

Xaar Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of LON XAR opened at GBX 72.60 ($0.94) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £57.47 million, a P/E ratio of -16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 71.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81.29. Xaar plc has a 1 year low of GBX 57.60 ($0.75) and a 1 year high of GBX 150.50 ($1.95). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Xaar (LON:XAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 0.70 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Xaar had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Xaar plc will post 4.968795 earnings per share for the current year.

Xaar plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells printheads and associated products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through four segments: Printhead, Product Print Systems, Digital Imaging, and Ink Supply Systems segments. The company offers print head products; digital imaging solutions, comprising digital inkjet label presses and digital pathology scanners; industrial ink management and supply systems for digital inkjet; electronic products; industrial printing machines; and system components, such as ink system test kit, print manager, hydra ink supply system, midas ink supply system, inkjet development system, head personality card 1000, and 2001+ head personality card.

