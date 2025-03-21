Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.55, but opened at $6.50. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 422,094 shares trading hands.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 395,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 180,918 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 236,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 40,175 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,082,000.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

