United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.510–0.510 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on United States Steel from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on United States Steel from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of United States Steel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.
United States Steel Stock Down 1.3 %
United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.38). United States Steel had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. On average, research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
United States Steel Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 13.42%.
United States Steel Company Profile
United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.
