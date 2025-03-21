Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $82.37 and last traded at $82.67, with a volume of 85753 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Floor & Decor from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wedbush downgraded Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.83.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FND

Floor & Decor Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.96.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.