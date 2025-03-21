iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.39, but opened at $15.24. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 1,407,880 shares trading hands.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.71.
iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile
The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
