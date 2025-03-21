Kiker Wealth Management LLC Makes New $501,000 Investment in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $415,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDP stock opened at $101.64 on Friday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $89.93 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.10.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.1344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

