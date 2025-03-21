Kiker Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 33,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Edgewell Personal Care makes up about 0.9% of Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 33.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

EPC stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

