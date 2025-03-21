Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Trading Up 6.3% – Time to Buy?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 982,766,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 229,554,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Up 12.5 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.02.

About Oracle Power

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

