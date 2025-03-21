iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Position Increased by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) by 129.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBTK. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTK stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0586 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

