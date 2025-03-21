1,677 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $226.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $209.81 and a 1-year high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $224.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.89.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

