MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 337,200 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the February 13th total of 290,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 203,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 37.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter worth $92,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MIN opened at $2.69 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $2.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.0196 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. This is a boost from MFS Intermediate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

