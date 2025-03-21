Kiker Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 3.4% of Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $197.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.40. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $169.96 and a 1 year high of $222.64.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

