Bank of America Has Lowered Expectations for Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Price

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $88.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FIVE. Truist Financial increased their target price on Five Below from $88.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

FIVE stock opened at $76.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below has a 12-month low of $64.87 and a 12-month high of $187.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.51.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States.

