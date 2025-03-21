iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Shares Acquired by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report) by 416.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,568 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTG. Boston Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 164,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,548 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 909,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,973,000 after buying an additional 291,954 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,786,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 46,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $23.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0712 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.