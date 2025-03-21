Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,180,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 13,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

NYSE JBI opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $15.53.

Institutional Trading of Janus International Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 13.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Fundamental Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC now owns 790,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Company Profile

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

