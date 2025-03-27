Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Pets at Home Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.

