Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PAHGF – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.34. Approximately 366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
Pets at Home Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.
Pets at Home Group Company Profile
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pets at Home Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.