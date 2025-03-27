iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPMV) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPMV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 100 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 100.03 ($1.30). Approximately 36,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 104,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.34 ($1.30).

iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 100.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.68.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge S&P 500 Minimum Volatility UCITS ETF USD (Acc) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.