Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Hour Loop had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 31.06%.

Hour Loop Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:HOUR traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $1.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,200. The company has a market capitalization of $67.47 million, a P/E ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.08. Hour Loop has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc, an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells products in various categories, including home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparels, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, as well as third-party marketplaces.

