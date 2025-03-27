Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) Shares Up 2.7% – Should You Buy?

Security Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $77.00. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

Security Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.92.

Security Bancorp Company Profile

Security Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; and commercial loans, including installment loans, lines of credit, and real estate lending.

