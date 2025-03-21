Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.89 and traded as low as $11.44. Advent Convertible and Income Fund shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 107,033 shares trading hands.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1172 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
