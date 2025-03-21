Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.33 and traded as low as $16.85. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 44,352 shares.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $5,932,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 53,830 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

