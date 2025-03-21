Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.33 and traded as low as $16.85. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 44,352 shares.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.32.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.