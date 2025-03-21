Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.91 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 5.99 ($0.08), with a volume of 421,261 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.90.

Kromek Group (LON:KMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (0.90) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Kromek Group had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%.

About Kromek Group

Our goal is a simple one, to make the world a safer and healthier place; we’re striving to support the global effort in Radiological and Biological Threat detection and management, as well enhance the quality of Advanced Imaging for the medical and industrial sectors, through our evolved, innovative and field proven products and solutions.

Kromek Group designs, develops, manufactures and markets both hardware and software of CZT solid-state Radiation Detectors and Scintillation Radiation Detector components and products to OEM, Civil Nuclear, Security Sectors and Government Bodies across the globe.

