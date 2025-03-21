Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 127.99 ($1.65) and traded as low as GBX 95 ($1.23). Shoe Zone shares last traded at GBX 96.25 ($1.24), with a volume of 15,961 shares trading hands.

Shoe Zone Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 99.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 127.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £44.18 million, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.25.

Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported GBX 16.04 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Shoe Zone had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 8.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shoe Zone plc will post 16.1335722 EPS for the current year.

About Shoe Zone

Shoe Zone plc operates as a footwear retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers shoes for men, women, boys, and girls. It offers its product through stores and a website, shoezone.com. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

