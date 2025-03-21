Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 78,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Onsemi from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $43.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

