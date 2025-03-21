Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells $1,102,179.12 in Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.4 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.10 and a 1 year high of $84.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.18 and its 200-day moving average is $77.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nasdaq

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 873,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,747,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

