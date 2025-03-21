Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CFO Jason H. Pello Sells 31,877 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CFO Jason H. Pello sold 31,877 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $49,090.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,036,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,869.12. This trade represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nerdy Trading Down 2.2 %

NRDY opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nerdy by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nerdy by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Nerdy by 14,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 28,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Nerdy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NRDY

About Nerdy

(Get Free Report)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.